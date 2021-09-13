Easy game day recipe: 3 ways to make air-fried wings

OK, full disclosure here: I am not a football fan. I am, however, a huge fan of chicken wings. In fact, I've been known to go to Super Bowl parties just for the wings.

Sunday football is back, and if you haven’t yet thought of your go-to game day meal, you are doing something terribly wrong.

I am here to help, however, and provide you with the easiest game day recipe. This one is no other than a Sunday favorite, but a little more creative. Today you will learn how to make the ultimate game day wings, using nothing but an air fryer and your favorite sauces.

The first thing you want to do for this recipe is buy your wings. Choose any wing of your liking, as this recipe will work for a drum, flat or even a nugget.

Toss all of your wings in a little bit of baking powder, and place in the air fryer at 400 degrees for about 20 minutes. While the wings are being cooked, you can prepare your sauces.

In the spirit of classic football wings, here are 3 sauces to kick off the year. The ingredients can be used to any quantity, it just depends on how many wings you are making.