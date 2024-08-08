Easy dessert to make for you to look like a chef

Are you having company this summer? Want to produce something in your kitchen delicious and super easy? One of the great farm products from NJ is our peaches.

Jodi's dad used to look forward to the trip from Rhode Island, yes of course to see the grandkids, but also, the peaches. Something about the climate, the soil, whatever the reason, we can all agree that in addition to tomatoes and corn, peaches give us some well-deserved Jersey pride.

That said, what do you do when the peaches are just beyond ripe and a day away from "gotta toss 'em"?

Simple:

Peel and slice up the soft peaches.

On low heat, melt some butter and stir in brown sugar. Then add peaches.

Cook for 10 minutes or so and boom, perfect homemade topping for ice cream.

The smell will fill your house with a sweet deliciousness and guests will think it was a lot more work than it really was.

Enjoy!

Remember, if you're buying ice cream to serve your guests, make sure you pick something natural, no seed oils.

