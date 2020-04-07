Easter week, Passover celebrations in NJ will be virtual

The coronavirus shutdown has continued into what is considered the holiest time of the year for many faiths with Easter and Passover celebrated this month — as well as Vaisakhi and Ramadan.

Passover begins the evening of Wednesday, April 8, lasting through April 16.

Easter Sunday is April 12 with Holy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter Vigil services directly before.

Below is a list of online resources for New Jersey households to log on and take part in religious events:

Temple Emanuel (Cherry Hill) has links to Passover services via Facebook, Zoom and LiveStream.

Temple Emanu-El of Westfield also has information on its website for Passover observances.

Temple Sinai (Summit) has online resources for First Seder, Second Seder and closing Passover service.

Beth El Synagogue (East Windsor) is using Zoom for virtual Passover services.

Archdiocese of Newark — Cardinal Joseph Tobin will be the main Easter celebrant for Mass livestreamed on the Archdiocese’s website.

Diocese of Camden — Bishop Sullivan is presiding virtually at Holy Week and Easter liturgies and services via Live Stream broadcast from the Camden Cathedral.

Diocese of Trenton — Virtual experience via video on the Diocese YouTube channel led by Bishop David O’Connell for Holy Thursday, Good Friday, Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday.

Diocese of Paterson and Diocese of Metuchen have online guidance about Easter services.

Episcopal Diocese of Newark has a list of parishes with online Holy Week services.

The United Methodist Church in Greater New Jersey has an online listing of virtual resources for Easter.

Non-denominational Liquid Church livestreams Saturday and Sunday services online and via Facebook Live.

More religious celebrations this month

Vaisakhi, a historical and religious festival in Hinduism and Sikhism, is on Monday, April 13.

Ramadan begins the evening of April 23, lasting through May 23.

Other resources

How to Make Your Virtual Seder Lively, Engaging, and Meaningful

How to Host a Stress-Free, Spiritualish Zoom Seder



How to Host a Virtual Easter Egg Hunt

