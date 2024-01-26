Argument leads to NJ son stabbing father to death, police say

🔴 A verbal argument turned physical around dawn on Thursday

🔴 Edgar Chavarria was found bleeding on the floor

🔴 Yu Chavarria was charged with his father's death

EAST WINDSOR — An argument with his son turned physical and led to a father's death Thursday morning.

Yu Chavarria, 23, and his father, Edgar Chavarria, 58, exchanged angry words at the son's home on Twin Rivers Drive North around 7 a.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.

Yu Chavarria hit his father in the face several times with his fist and once with his head, according to Onofri.

Responding officers found Edgar Chavarria on the kitchen floor bleeding from his head and face. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Onofri did not disclose what they had been arguing about.

Yu Chavarria was charged with one count of second-degree manslaughter. Onofri has filed a motion to keep Chavarria in custody pending trial.

Yu Chavarria (Mercer County Prosecutor's Office)

Other parents killed

A Matawan man admitted Thursday to killing his father and then stashing his body inside a plastic storage bin in the basement of their home in May 2022.

In Superior Court on Tuesday, Kenneth H. Knapp Jr. pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter and second-degree desecration of human remains, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said.

In another case, 34-year-old Michael Mulgrew killed both parents on Nov. 2 after they asked him to help with chores around their Barnegat house, investigators said.

Eugene Mulgrew, 71, and wife Cheryl Mulgrew, 69, were stabbed to death in the bedroom of their Lincoln Avenue home. Their bodies were found by members of Mobile Psychiatric Emergency Screening Services when they arrived to help Michael with some mental health issues.

Earlier reporting by Erin Vogt was used in this report

