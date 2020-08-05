East Windsor newspaper man goes above and beyond during pandemic

There was a nice writeup on Insider.com about a New Jersey deliveryman who has really risen to the occasion in helping his customers. Greg Dailey has made over 900 deliveries of groceries to people who can’t get out because of the coronavirus.

According to Insider.com, it all started when one of his elderly customers asked him to leave her newspaper closer to the door as she was having trouble walking out and retrieving it. Dailey says the thought struck him while grocery shopping that if bringing in a newspaper was too much for her then toting groceries would be even harder. So this saint of a man calls her and asks if she needs him to get anything for her. She replied that she did and asked if he could get some items for her neighbor.

That gave Dailey the inspiration to put an insert into all the 800 newspapers he delivers each day offering grocery shopping services to those people who were having problems doing their own shopping. Boy, did he get a response! Since making the offer in March, Dailey told Insider.com that he’s made over 900 deliveries. Keep in mind, he didn’t really know any of the people outside of the fact he delivered their newspapers; many of them are elderly.

He’s been so busy that he’s called in reinforcements: his son-in-law and mother-in-law have both pitched in to help. He says that not only does he plan on continuing his deliveries, he’s planning on expanding his services to the senior citizens.

Greg Dailey is a hero.

