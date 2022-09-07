East Orange, NJ man charged with sexual assault of toddler

ENGLEWOOD — An East Orange man is charged with sexually assaulting a child 2 years old or younger.

Joshua Foster, 25, was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 3, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office. Officials say an investigation revealed the assault occurred in Englewood but did not specify the age of the victim, except that they were 2 years old or younger at the time.

Prosecutors say Foster is charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and second-degree sexual assault by contact. He is currently being held at Bergen County jail.

This is not Foster's first time behind bars. Court records show his first arrest as an adult was on Nov. 26, 2014, less than two weeks after his eighteenth birthday.

Foster and an accomplice were accused in two armed robberies but left empty-handed in both, NJ.com reported. He has since been charged with weapons offenses, trespassing, and another count of robbery in 2016, for which he was sentenced to three years in prison.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

What would happen to NJ if we were attacked by nuclear weapons? We used NUKEMAP by Alex Wellerstein to see what would happen if a nuclear warhead hit New York, Philadelphia, Washington or New Jersey.

The models show what would happen in aerial detonation, meaning the bomb would be set off in the sky, causing considerable damage to structures and people below; or what would happen in a ground detonation, which would have the alarming result of nuclear fallout. The models do not take into account the number of casualties that would result from fallout.