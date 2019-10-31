East coast vs. west coast — which is better? #SpeakingPodcast

This week, Bill gets trapped at Chasing News, forcing Jessica and I to record a podcast all by ourselves! Luckily we are joined by the very funny and very talented Jaclyn Marfuggi.

Jaclyn is a comedian and actress with an incredible story to tell, but more importantly, she’s a Jersey girl, and tells us all about her experience moving from the east and angry coast to the west and granola coast.

It’s a can’t miss episode, so, you know, don’t miss it!

