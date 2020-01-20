Easing into a new week with a deceptively difficult forecast

You may notice the weather blog is a bit later in coming this morning than usual. That's because of how much harder it is to say things about the weather when there's nothing going on.

Seriously. Our friends at The Weather Channel say our next chance for precipitation will be Friday night into Saturday, and even then, looking at the temperatures, it looks like rain. And that's still a long way away.

One thing to note is that it will be cold to start the week. Monday is sunny, breezy, and noticeably cooler than Sunday was, with highs in the 20s for North Jersey and the 30s for South Jersey. Overnight, skies remain clear, and lows fall to anywhere from the mid-teens up to 20.

Tuesday is another sunny, chilly day, with highs ranging from the upper 20s to lower 30s. Wednesday, we begin to thaw a bit; highs should hold steady in the 30s during the daytime hours, with sun continuing.

We get into the 40s past that, preparing for next weekend.

Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow returns Monday, Jan. 27. Patrick Lavery is Senior Producer of Morning News and Special Programming for New Jersey 101.5, and is lead reporter and substitute anchor for "New Jersey's First News."

