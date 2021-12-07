Earth, Wind & Fire postpones pair of Newark, NJ concerts

A pair of Earth, Wind & Fire concerts, originally set for Tuesday and Wednesday at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark, have been postponed.

The band's announcement did not mention a specific reason for the delay, while saying the tour "has strict COVID safety protocols and is closely following all CDC guidelines."

Tuesday's concert was postponed until Feb. 1. Tickets for Wednesday's show will be honored on Feb. 2. Refunds would be issued, without question, until Dec. 21.

The band's show at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Dec. 10 was also postponed until Feb.4.

NJPAC requires concertgoers ages two and older to wear masks indoors and to provide either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

Philip Bailey, left, and Ralph Johnson of Earth, Wind & Fire (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Few shows affected in New Jersey

New Jersey has been lucky, as few concerts have been canceled or postponed because of COVID-19 since venues reopened following pandemic capacity restrictions.

Many of the venues have asked for attendees to observe CDC guidelines, in efforts to avoid COVID outbreaks as performers resume their tours and events.

A tour featuring Korn and Staind postponed a concert at the PNC Bank Arts Center from Aug. 17 until Sept. 26 after Korn lead singer Jonathan Davis tested positive for COVID-19.

Comedian Jim Breuer canceled a show at the Wellmont Theater in Montclair, citing his opposition to the venue's policy requiring ticket holders to show either proof of COVID-19 vaccination or the results of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of the event date (unless otherwise specified by performer).

"Due to segregation of them forcing people to show up with proof of vaccination to prove that you've had a shot, I am absolutely not doing those shows. I know I’m going to sacrifice a lot of money, but I’m not going to be enslaved by the system, or by money, and nor should anyone who wants to laugh or be entertained," the former Saturday Night Live cast member said.

