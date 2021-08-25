Concerts, shows return in NJ: Here’s venue COVID policies in 2021

Want to see a concert or play this fall or winter in New Jersey?

Be ready for COVID protocols being rolled out by venues and promoters, as they try to avoid viral outbreaks while getting back to business after the height of the pandemic ground shows to a standstill.

“Vaccines are going to be your ticket back to shows, and as of October 4th we will be following the model we developed for Lollapalooza and requiring this for artists, fans and employees at Live Nation venues and festivals everywhere possible in the U.S.,” Michael Rapino, President and CEO of Live Nation Entertainment, said in a written statement.

The following is a list of updated policies at venues around the state as of late August.

BB&T Pavilion (Camden)

As of Oct. 4, requiring all artists and ticket holders to either show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test, where permitted by law. Ticket holders are being alerted directly with details about their show.

PNC Bank Arts Center (Holmdel)

As of Oct. 4, requiring all artists and ticket holders to either show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test, where permitted by law. Ticket holders are being alerted directly with details about their show.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test taken within 72 hours of show time is required for all eligible ticket holders and artists. For guests 12 and under -- no test is needed but masking is required during shows at any Basie affiliated stage.

Guests 12 years and older must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test OR full vaccination.

All guests two years and older must wear a mask indoors. (premium HVAC system exceeds industry standards for virus filtration)

Requires COVID-19 vaccination among all audience members over 12 years of age, staff, volunteers, artists, and onsite vendors.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test taken within 72 hours of show time is required for all eligible ticket holders and artists.

All ticket holders, artists, staff and volunteers must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination prior to entry. Those who cannot get a vaccine due to “medical condition, religion or other valid reason” must show a negative COVID test result.

Guests are not required to show either a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination to enter the Stadium. Face masks are not required for entry, but are “strongly recommended” under state health guidelines

Protocols are subject to change and “policies may vary for non-NFL events,” so ticket holders are urged to check online for requirements before arriving.

Ticket holders do not need to show proof of a negative COVID test and/or vaccination to enter Prudential Center.

Mask usage is “strongly recommended for all guests” per CDC and state guidance.

Concertgoers are required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or the results of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of the event date (unless otherwise specified by performer). This applies to concertgoers 12 years of age and under or those with a health condition.

Antigen (rapid) test results will not be accepted as proof of negative PCR test. In addition, masks must be worn inside the venue at all times, unless actively eating or drinking.

Attendees at events through Sept. 30 are required to show proof of either full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours ahead of the event, under a policy at all venues owned and operated by AEG Presents or The Bowery Presents.

Beginning Oct. 1, attendees older than 12 need to show proof of full COVID vaccination or else bring a printed out, filled-in exemption form and negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event.

For kids younger than 12 (for whom there is no approved vaccine), a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the event is required.

Masks are “strongly encouraged” at events.

There are no required COVID protocols for the venue as of August. "State guidelines suggest anyone not vaccinated against COVID-19 should wear a mask and socially distance from others. If you do not feel well, you should not enter the venue."

Proof of either full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results taken within 72 hours of the first day are required for all ticket holders.

Masks are required for indoor spaces during the festival, while unvaccinated attendees are asked to wear a mask throughout their time on-site.

