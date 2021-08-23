RED BANK — Starting Sept. 8, the Count Basie Center for the Arts will require all concertgoers and other patrons to present either proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test taken within 72 hours prior to arrival.

The policy will be in effect for all events at Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre, The Vogel, or Basie Center Cinemas. Those under the age of 12 will not be required to present test results, according to a release from the Center, but must remain masked at all times.

Masks remain strongly encouraged even once these new protocols begin, the Center said.

Get our free mobile app

For events between now and Sept. 7, all Basie attendees are required to wear masks when not actively eating or drinking.

The venue said its post-COVID event schedule, which began in late 2020, has so far resulted in no on-site spread of the coronavirus. Organizers will continue to follow guidance from the state, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and other health authorities, and staff will be masked at all times for the foreseeable future.

Last week, Live Nation announced an impending policy similar to what the Basie rolled out Monday. As NJ.com reported, the company operates PNC Bank Arts Center and BB&T Pavilion, as well as promoting events at other New Jersey venues.

"Vaccines are going to be your ticket back to shows, and as of Oct. 4 we will be following the model we developed for Lollapalooza and requiring this for artists, fans and employees at Live Nation venues and festivals everywhere possible in the U.S.," Michael Rapino, president and CEO of Live Nation Entertainment, said in a statement provided to New Jersey 101.5.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

Look inside this amazing Cape May Victorian home

Most Expensive House For Sale in Ocean County Located on East Avenue in Bay Head, the eight bedroom, nine bath home is listed at $11.9 million. The property has a pool, hot tub, a covered porch and direct access to the beach. The home also has three balconies overlooking the ocean, including one off of the master bedroom. Property taxes for the home were $51,899.