Need extra cash? Get involved in New Jersey democracy

How would you like to earn a little extra cash while serving your community? Apply to become a New Jersey poll worker.

The New Jersey Division of Elections is partnering with counties around the state to appeal to residents to become poll workers for the upcoming primary election on Tuesday, June 4, and for the in-person early voting period from Wednesday, May 29 through Sunday, June 2, 2024, said Acting Director of the Division of Elections, Donna Barber.

Poll Worker Requirements

New Jerseyans can apply to become poll workers by filling out an application at www.pollworker.nj.gov. But they must meet the following requirements, said Barber.

Poll workers must be U.S. citizens and New Jersey residents.

⚫ They must be registered voters in the county in which they reside

⚫ They must be at least 16 years old. College and high school students are encouraged to apply. Those under 18 will work limited hours per shift and do not have to be registered to vote.

⚫ Poll workers cannot be running as a candidate in the 2024 election

⚫ They must undergo training classes at least once every two years. The Board of Elections will train poll workers on the voting machines, and how to process the voters when they arrive, Barber said.

Earning Extra Cash

Poll workers can earn $21.43 per hour on in-person early voting days and $300 on Primary Election Day on June 4, Barber said.

Duties

During the in-person early voting days and on Primary Election Day, poll workers will be responsible for opening and closing the polls, setting up voting machines, poll books, and other materials, checking in voters, verifying their signatures, and assisting voters in casting their ballots, Barber explained.

In-person early voting locations in New Jersey will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Wednesday through Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

On Primary Election Day, polling places in New Jersey will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“Poll workers play a vital role in our election process. Without them, we can’t even have elections. We ask them to come help their family, friends, neighbors, and their community. Exercise their right to vote by becoming a poll worker. Becoming a poll worker is a great way to earn money while serving your community,” Barber said.

Poll workers help elections in the state to run smoothly, she added.

