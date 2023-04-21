Early warm weather ruins tulip-picking season for latecomers to NJ farm

🌷 NJ's largest tulip farm is ending its u-pick season due to early blooms

🌷 The last day to visit the farm is Wednesday, April 26

🌷 Anyone with tickets after April 26 will be refunded

CREAM RIDGE — Eight million tulips filling rows after rows after rows — all beautifully stunning in an array of colors of pink, purple, white, yellow, orange, and red.

That’s what you see when you visit Holland Ridge Farms in Cream Ridge. The tulips’ magical beauty comes to life in the fields.

Every year, scores of people, both New Jersey residents and out-of-towners wait with bated breath for ticket sales to open so they can explore, and tip-toe through the lush colors, all while picking tulips to bring home.

Over the years, Holland Ridge Farms has added food trucks and tons of gorgeous photo opportunities complete with spring-like props and backdrops.

Unfortunately, Holland Farms has some bad news to share. Their tulip season is most likely going to end early this year.

Holland Ridge Farm, Cream Ridge NJ (Photo Credit: Annette Petriccione) Holland Ridge Farm, Cream Ridge NJ (Photo Credit: Annette Petriccione) loading...

According to their Facebook post, the tulips have bloomed early due to the warm weather in the tri-state.

Anyone who has tickets for Thursday, April 27 through Sunday, April 30 will not be able to visit the farm, as tulip picking for that weekend has been canceled. Everyone will be refunded.

The last day the tulip farm will be open is Wednesday, April 26.

The good news is that the flowers still look amazing and the weather appears to be favorable for the rest of the event, including this weekend.

This is the last chance to visit U-Pick Tulips 2023. If there are any tickets left, please visit here.

Once the farm closes, guests will not be able to visit until their Mother's Day Pop-Up Market on Saturday, May 13 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

