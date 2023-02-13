E-Street Band members down but not out with COVID-19

As we all have found out in one way or another, being in close quarters with many people continues to add to the risk of contracting COVID-19. Even one of the world’s greatest rock bands and New Jersey’s own pride and joy the E-Street Band is not impervious to the pesky and potentially serious disease that will never leave.

After opening in Florida and then heading to Texas to continue their world tour several members of Bruce Springsteen & the E-Street Band were sidelined and not performing. They include Stevie Van Zandt, violinist and vocalist Soozie Tyrell and Bruce’s wife and bandmate Patti Scialfa.

Word is that there were also some behind scene members that were also affected. Packed arenas, a busy backstage with visitors and then social contact after the show makes the band susceptible to getting COVID-19. It’s tough to put restraints on people coming and going backstage but I assume that new procedures will be implemented to prevent this from happening again.

Even though key members of the band are down, the show must go on, and go on it did. There are many talented members of the band that can step up and fill in the missing parts and as long as Bruce remains healthy, he’ll give you a show.

Stevie Van Zandt tweeted that he had a mild case of COVID-19 and that he expected to be back with the band at the latest for the Austin, Texas show on Feb. 16.

This goes to show you that contrary to American folklore and many mythical discussions, Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band are human. Who would have thought? Get better and look forward to seeing everyone back on stage.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

