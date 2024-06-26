A rise in traffic deaths leads to more DWI checkpoints in 2 NJ counties

More DWI checkpoints are scheduled in New Jersey this week in an effort to address public safety.

Traffic deaths in New Jersey are on the rise, according to Holmdel Township Police Department Patrolman Matthew Menosky, which is pushing this week’s checkpoint enforcements in Monmouth County.

Menosky shared in a statement that almost 300 traffic deaths have been reported this year in the state, 25 of which have happened in Monmouth County.

In response to the numbers, and with a hope to adjust driver behavior, law enforcement agencies are scheduled to be out on June 27 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Routes 71, 18, 33, 34, 35 and 36 will again be a part of the detail, just like a similar effort in May.

The May 30 checkpoint effort led 36 agencies to give out over 360 summonses, according to Menosky.

Not just in Monmouth County

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’ Office said staggering data on fatalities is also being seen for its county drivers, according to the office’s release.

On June 21, various law enforcement in the county came together and conducted their own DWI checkpoint and handed out educational material to drivers about safe driving. The prosecutor’s office said over 1,000 drivers went through the Friday checkpoint.

They site these face-to-face efforts and publicized checkpoints as “vital to curbing the reckless behavior.” The push to promote safe driving is an ongoing, year-round mission.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom