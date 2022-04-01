Dunkin’ on Route 22 in Springfield, NJ closed after crash

SPRINGFIELD (Union) — If a stop for coffee at the Dunkin' on Route 22 is part of your routine you'll need to have another plan after a vehicle slammed into it Friday morning.

Two vehicles were involved in a crash on the eastbound lanes just past the TGIFriday's about 9:30 a.m.

Springfield police Chief John Cook told New Jersey 101.5 that the impact sent one of the vehicles off the road and into the Dunkin' located in the center island of the roadway.

The driver and child inside the vehicle were not injured and no one inside the Dunkin' was injured, either.

Dunkin' on Route 22 in Springfield (Union) after being hit by a vehicle

Skid marks in the dirt

A photo from the crash scene shows skid marks in the dirt leading up to the spot where the vehicle hit.

Cook said the building has been closed due to structural damage.

One lane of Route 22 was closed near the crash scene until about 1 p.m.

The Dunkin' was built in 2018 on the site of a former Checkers, according to TAP into Springfield.

RLS Metro Breaking News was the first to report the crash.

