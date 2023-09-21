Dump truck crash with pickup at Route 9 gas station leaves NJ man dead

🚨 Pickup truck was making turn into station, police say

A Union County pickup truck driver was struck and killed by a dump truck while turning into a gas station along Route 9, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

On Thursday around 5:16 a.m., Sayreville police responded to reports of a crash along Route 9 South, in the area of an Exxon station in Parlin.

A 2000 Ford Ranger was making a right turn into the station, when it was broadsided in the passenger side door by a 2020 Kenworth dump truck, Ciccone said.

The driver of the Ford, 59-year-old Renan Perez, of Linden, was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators found that the dump truck had left the highway and had driven onto a grass area, striking the Ranger while it was on the driveway apron.

After the crash, the Kenworth truck careened into the outside area of the station, causing “significant damage.”

The investigation was active on Thursday evening, as the driver of the dump truck was not identified by the prosecutor.

Anyone with potential information was asked to call Officer Calise of the Sayreville Police Department at 732-727- 4444 or Detective Alleva of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732- 745-4011.