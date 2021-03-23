Duke Farms to reopen in April

Duke Farms in Hillsborough is planning a reopening, in stages, starting April 1st. The farmer’s market and the biking and walking trails will be coming back Tuesdays through Saturdays from 8:30 am to 6 pm.

While the trails will be open, buildings will still be closed. The outdoor attractions and trails along with the walk-up café are open and operating with COVID-safe procedures. Masks for all visitors over 2-years-old and social distancing are still required on the property.

According to The Patch, there is also a new reservation system for Saturdays. If you’re coming via car, you will need a (free) entry pass, but if you’re walking or biking into the park no reservation is required.

On their website, Duke Farms boasts “over 1000 acres of land to an explore native species, sustainability efforts, and the area’s natural beauty. Walk, bike, take a class to learn more about our conservation efforts and how you can fight climate change. Eat at our farm-sourced, award-winning café or support local farmers at our seasonal farm market.”

The Sunday farmers’ market will reopen in May. As The Patch points out, the park’s buildings, including the Farm Barn and Coach Barn will remain closed for now, and the famed Orchid Range will open on Saturdays at a later time.

Entry passes are free and can be reserved up to two weeks in advance here. Duke Farms is part of the estate established by James Duke, the founder of American Tobacco as well as Duke Power. Included on the grounds are four of the largest trees in New Jersey; two of them are over 300 years old.

They also have an eagle webcam where you can watch the newest additions to the farm.

