Another NJ DUI checkpoint — this one in North Jersey

Another DUI checkpoint is being set up in the Garden State.

The Morris County Prosecutor's Office and the Dover police have announced the implementation of a joint DWI checkpoint in Dover for the beginning of December.

No other details have been released about the checkpoint regarding a specific date, time, and place.

Law enforcement personnel from the prosecutor’s office and the Dover police department will conduct the checkpoint.

The Prosecutor’s Office said it has coordinated sobriety checkpoints in the past throughout various municipalities in Morris County and will continue to do so in the future with advance public notice.

“Impaired and drunk driving continues to pose a serious threat and harm to our citizens and now, co-joined with all too many cases of distracted driving because of cell phones, these types of operations to deter such behavior remain useful and necessary to protect the public,” according to a released statement from the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office.

