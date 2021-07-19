Drunk driver kills woman on Route 9 in Old Bridge, NJ, cops say

OLD BRIDGE — A North Carolina woman died after she was rear-ended Sunday morning on Route 9 by a pickup truck whose driver was intoxicated, according to prosecutors.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said the crash happened in the southbound lanes at Texas Road. The crash involved a Toyota Echo with four people. One of those four, Ciara Gee, 20, of Raleigh, North Carolina, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An initial investigation determined a Ford Expedition driven by Sergio Seixeiro, 40, of Monroe, struck the Echo from behind.

Speed, reckless driving and intoxication are believed to be contributing factors to the crash, according to Ciccone.

Seixeiro was charged with driving while intoxicated, vehicular homicide and three counts of assault by auto. He is being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center pending a pre-trial detention hearing in Superior Court.

It was the third fatal crash on Route 9 in Old Bridge in 2021, according to State Police statistics.

Ciccone asked anyone with information about the crash to call Old Bridge police at 732-721-5600 ext. 3821.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

