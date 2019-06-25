Drug counselor hired by NJ charged with dealing drugs to inmates

WRIGHTSTOWN — Her job was to keep prisoners off drugs. But officials said an executive with a drug treatment company hired by the state was smuggling drugs into prison.

Camey Springer, 50, a Pennsylvania resident, is accused of sneaking K2 and opioid addiction treatment drugs Subutex and Suboxone to an inmate at the Mid-State Correctional Facility in this Burlington County borough.

Springer, a drug abuse counselor, is the assistant director of Gateway Foundation, which provides drug abuse services for New Jersey prisons. The company, which reported nearly $75 million in revenue in 2017, also does work in six other states

Prosecutors said Springer provided the same inmate with the drugs both this year and last, including while he was incarcerated at Southern State Correctional Facility.

Springer brought the drugs in person and sometimes sent them through the mail, prosecutors said Tuesday. Spring was caught after officials found the inmate in possession of the contraband, officials said.

She was charged with third-degree drug possession and dealing charges and a disorderly persons charge of providing contraband to an inmate. New Jersey 101.5 did not know Tuesday whether Springer had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.