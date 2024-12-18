Drones looking for nukes? Here’s what we know — NJ Top News
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:
⬛ Violent bank-robbing brothers from NJ spared from life in prison
Two brothers convicted of two violent armed bank robberies and an attempted armored carjacking have been given new and shorter prison terms.
Charles Rodriguez, 58, and Joseph Rodriguez, 57, were originally convicted in 1999 by a jury after a six-week trial for carrying out violent crimes in 1997 and 1998.
⬛ 5 victims of horrific fiery Newark crash identified
NEWARK — Authorities have identified more victims of a horrific explosive crash on Dec. 6. The crash claimed the lives of two popular Hudson County high school football coaches.
A 2022 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat driven by Lamar McKnight, 31, was traveling on Raymond Boulevard toward the southbound ramp from the Pulaski Skyway around 11:30 p.m. The Charger went airborne, hit a concrete support barrier and burst into flames as it came to rest beneath the ramp.
⬛ New Jersey power company to audit expensive electric bills
Atlantic City Electric has agreed to a New Jersey congressman's demands that it undergo an audit of how it charges customers after painful electric bills this past summer.
It appears to be the result of a Dec. 5 meeting between ACE leaders and U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J. 2nd District.
In October, Van Drew demanded a federal audit of the company's billing systems. He also demanded refunds for customers if they had been overcharged.
⬛ Feds investigate NJ drones and findings upset local officials
A collection of federal alphabet agencies issued a joint statement on Monday to say their investigation into the drones over New Jersey has not found anything “anomalous” or a threat to national security or public safety.
The statement came from Homeland Security, the FBI, the Federal Aviation Administration and the Defense Department.
Pequannock Mayor Ryan Herd called it "more gaslighting by the government."
⬛ Amid drone frenzy, nuclear agency says radioactive object missing
BELLEVILLE — A New Jersey mayor wonders whether missing radioactive material causing drones to be over New Jersey in recent weeks.
Mayor Michael Melham joined a long list of local officials disappointed in the information coming from state and federal agencies about the drones. The registered independent told Fox 5 New York that one of the mayors on a call with The White House Monday said he had 6-foot drones hovering over his house but was dismissed by officials.
Tolls and fares that will cost NJ travelers more next year
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
UPDATE 2024: All NJ stores that sell legal cannabis
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
Christmas snow - When it's happened, and the 2024 odds for NJ
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.
New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.
It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.
New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.
Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.