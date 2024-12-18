Drones looking for nukes? Here’s what we know — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:

US DOJ, bank counters (Canva, Townquare Media Illustration) (US DOJ, Canva, Townquare Media Illustration) loading...

Two brothers convicted of two violent armed bank robberies and an attempted armored carjacking have been given new and shorter prison terms.

Charles Rodriguez, 58, and Joseph Rodriguez, 57, were originally convicted in 1999 by a jury after a six-week trial for carrying out violent crimes in 1997 and 1998.

(L-R)Lamar McKnight, Daryl McKnight, Brad Cunningham, Valerie Bailey, Darnell Carr, car after crash on Raymond Boulevard 12/6/24 (L-R)Lamar McKnight, Daryl McKnight, Brad Cunningham, Valerie Bailey, Darnell Carr (RLS Metro Breaking News), car after crash on Raymond Boulevard 12/6/24 loading...

NEWARK — Authorities have identified more victims of a horrific explosive crash on Dec. 6. The crash claimed the lives of two popular Hudson County high school football coaches.

A 2022 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat driven by Lamar McKnight, 31, was traveling on Raymond Boulevard toward the southbound ramp from the Pulaski Skyway around 11:30 p.m. The Charger went airborne, hit a concrete support barrier and burst into flames as it came to rest beneath the ramp.

(Atlantic City Electric via Facebook/Canva) (Atlantic City Electric via Facebook/Canva) loading...

Atlantic City Electric has agreed to a New Jersey congressman's demands that it undergo an audit of how it charges customers after painful electric bills this past summer.

It appears to be the result of a Dec. 5 meeting between ACE leaders and U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J. 2nd District.

In October, Van Drew demanded a federal audit of the company's billing systems. He also demanded refunds for customers if they had been overcharged.

State Police Col. Pat Callahan, FBI Newark Special Agent in Charge Nick Delgado, Rep. Chris Smith State Police Col. Pat Callahan and FBI Newark Special Agent in Charge Nick Delgad (FBI), Rep. Chris Smith (NewsNation via YouTube) loading...

A collection of federal alphabet agencies issued a joint statement on Monday to say their investigation into the drones over New Jersey has not found anything “anomalous” or a threat to national security or public safety.

The statement came from Homeland Security, the FBI, the Federal Aviation Administration and the Defense Department.

Pequannock Mayor Ryan Herd called it "more gaslighting by the government."

Townsquare Media illustration Townsquare Media illustration loading...

BELLEVILLE — A New Jersey mayor wonders whether missing radioactive material causing drones to be over New Jersey in recent weeks.

Mayor Michael Melham joined a long list of local officials disappointed in the information coming from state and federal agencies about the drones. The registered independent told Fox 5 New York that one of the mayors on a call with The White House Monday said he had 6-foot drones hovering over his house but was dismissed by officials.

Tolls and fares that will cost NJ travelers more next year Whether driving or taking mass transit, travels around NJ and into NY and PA will likely cost more in 2025. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

UPDATE 2024: All NJ stores that sell legal cannabis The number of recreational cannabis dispensaries continues to grow, closer to 200, since the first NJ adult use marijuana sales in April 2022. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Christmas snow - When it's happened, and the 2024 odds for NJ Fun weather facts from Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow , using data from the New Brunswick weather station (Plus trends for this year will also be included and fine-tuned as we get closer to the big Christmas holiday). Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

loading...

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.