💡 New Jersey congressman successfully demands audit of Atlantic City Electric

💡 Many customers reported seeing soaring electric bills

💡 Utility company wants $109 million rate hike

Atlantic City Electric has agreed to a New Jersey congressman's demands that it undergo an audit of how it charges customers after painful electric bills this past summer.

It appears to be the result of a Dec. 5 meeting between ACE leaders and U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J. 2nd District.

In October, Van Drew demanded a federal audit of the company's billing systems. He also demanded refunds for customers if they had been overcharged.

The New Jersey congressman said the recent meeting helped secure several important commitments from the power utility that serves 560,000 people in South Jersey.

Atlantic City Electric agrees to audit

In a follow-up letter to the congressman late last week, J. Tyler Anthony, CEO of Pepco Holdings, promised the company would get to work on solving the issues immediately. Like ACE, Pepco is a subsidiary of Exelon.

"We are committed to investing in safe and reliable energy service and will continue to partner with your office as we seek solutions that benefit our customers and your constituents," Anthony said.

Anthony said in the letter that next steps include:

🔴 An audit on top of ACE's usual auditing process that Anthony said was "rigorous and highly regulated."

🔴 ACE is "analyzing" Van Drew's feedback that customers who pay their electric bills on time are experiencing service disconnections.

🔴 ACE is "exploring additional opportunities" to meet with customers in person to provide individual customer support

Atlantic City Electric wants another rate hike

While many customers are still reeling from bigger bills this past summer, Atlantic City Electric is asking the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities for a rate hike.

It would increase the average customer's monthly bill by 8%, or nearly $13.

The utility company said the hike was needed to cover $109 million in infrastructure improvements. Van Drew has come out against the hike.

"We are going to keep fighting against any proposed rate hikes, and we will make sure they follow through on these commitments they have made," Van Drew said.

