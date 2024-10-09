💡 NJ Congressman demands federal audit of AC Electric

Saying the "numbers don't add up," New Jersey Congressman Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ2) is demanding a federal audit of Atlantic City Electric (ACE).

"I am formally requesting that FERC (Federal Energy Regulatory Commission) and the DOJ (Department of Justice) conduct a thorough investigation to not only determine if ACE's inconsistent practices are lawful but also to demand justice for the people of South Jersey by imposing penalties against ACE and mandating rebates for those who have been unfairly overcharged," Van Drew said in a statement.

Many customers have reported their bills have doubled or even quadrupled this year.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is empowered under federal law to determine if utility rates are "unjust, unreasonable, or unduly discriminatory or preferential."

Van Drew is asking FERC to do make that determination with ACE and potentially order customers be refunded for any excessive billing.

He accuses ACE of "predatory pricing strategies designed to exploit the company’s regional monopoly position."

Skyrocketing bills across New Jersey

The New Jersey Assembly recently held a hearing on rising electric bills.

"I've received countless calls from my constituents because they are seeing what I have been seeing — skyrocketing electric bills," Assemblywoman Andrea Katz, D-Burlington, told the Assembly Telecommunications and Utilities Committee.

Gov. Phil Murphy's chief utility regulator largely blamed utility customers for the increase.

Christine Guhl-Sadovy, president of the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities, has approved multiple rate hikes for electricity, but said the real reason bills were so high is because people were using more power.

The Summer of 2024 was the third hottest on record in the Garden State, and more air conditioning means more electric consumption.

Congressman Van Drew, who held his own hearing on rising electric bills, rejects that argument.

"The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) has failed in its responsibility to act," he said, "Leaving us no choice but to escalate this to the federal level."

What happens next? Will my bill go down?

For now, you will continue paying higher rates for electricity. You may notice a lower bill because you are not using your air conditioner as much.

Neither the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission nor the Department of Justice have responded to Van Drew's letter as of this writing. He vows to keep pressing the issue.

"I will not tolerate these unjust practices, and I will not stop fighting until the people of South Jersey get the accountability and relief they deserve, Van Drew said.

However, Van Drew is only asking for a review of Atlantic City Electric. He has not requested the same audit of the rates being charged by PSE&G and JCP&L.

