Driver plows into Atlantic City, NJ crash scene, knocks down cop

ATLANTIC CITY – A man driving a pickup truck struck a police officer who was setting up flares at a crash scene on Route 30 Sunday night.

Atlantic City police said Officer Joseph Kelly Jr. was thrown to the side of the two-lane westbound highway when he was struck by a Dodge Ram driven by Peter Kwiatkowski, 46, of the Manahawkin section of Stafford around 10:46 p.m.

Kelly was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for treatment of his injuries. The officer had been assisting at a crash where a car went into a marsh off Route 30.

Kwiatkowski stayed at the scene and was found to have multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest out of Ocean County and was taken into custody without incident, according to police. He was also issued several motor vehicle summonses including failure to yield to emergency vehicles and reckless driving. He was being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Police asked anyone who witnessed the two crashes to call the department at 609-347-5744.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

