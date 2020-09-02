Driver loses leg, nearly dozen hurt in crash on Routes 1&9

WOODBRIDGE — At least 10 people were injured in a midday crash on Route 1&9 on Wednesday afternoon, closing part of the road.

A vehicle "full of people" rear-ended a truck at Randolph Avenuen ear the Sansone auto dealerships in the Avenel section, Mayor John McCormac told New Jersey 101.5.

The driver of the vehicle lost a leg in the crash and had to be extricated from the vehicle before being flown to University Hospital in Newark. Everyone in the vehicle, including a child, was hospitalized, the mayor said.

Investigators were determining the cause of the crash.

Photos by RLS Metro Breaking News show home insulation on the road and heavy damage to a sedan.

A multi-mile delay developed on Route 1&9 as the northbound lanes were closed at Inman Avenue. The road remained closed as of 3:15 p.m.

Truck involved in a crash on Route 1&9 in Woodbridge (RLS Metro Breaking News)

