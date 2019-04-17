Driver killed after truck flips over on NJ Turnpike

ROBBINSVILLE — The driver of a tractor-trailer died after his rig overturned on the New Jersey Turnpike on Wednesday morning.

The truck flipped about 6:45 a.m. along the ramp from the northbound Turnpike at Exit 7A, according to State Police spokesman Alejandro Goez. Overhead video by CBS Philly shows the trailer split in two with a load of soil spilling out.

Goez said the driver of the truck died at the scene while a passenger was taken to Capital Health for non-life-threatening injuries. The names of those involved in the crash were not released by Goez. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The left lane on the ramp was closed during the morning commute causing heavy multi-mile delays.

Fire and rescue units from Robbinsville and Bordentown responded to the crash.

