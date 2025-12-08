Holiday crackdown begins as 125 N.J. police departments gear up to catch drunk drivers

Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over logo (NHTSA)

🚨NJ has launched its annual “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” crackdown

🚨125 police agencies are funded to ramp up DWI patrols & checkpoints

🚨The number of fatalities on NJ roads has decreased in 2025

New Jersey's annual "Drive sober or get pulled over" campaign is underway.

The 125 agencies will share a $703,500 grant from the Division of Highway Traffic Safety to cover patrols and checkpoints through New Year's Day, targeting drivers who are impaired behind the wheel. Bay Head, Camden, Lakewood, Montclair, Newark, Passaic and Paterson top the list of grants with each department receiving $10,500. Most departments receive anywhere between $1,400 and $7,000.

Police departments participating in program

CountyDepartmentGrant
AtlanticAbsecon$4,200
AtlanticAtlantic City$8,750
AtlanticAtlantic County Sheriff$2,100
AtlanticBrigantine$2,800
AtlanticEgg Harbor City$1,400
AtlanticGalloway$8,750
AtlanticHamilton$8,750
AtlanticHammonton$2,800
AtlanticMullica$5,600
AtlanticPleasantville$2,800
AtlanticVentnor$2,800
BergenCliffside Park$7,000
BergenFair Lawn$7,000
BergenFairview$7,000
BergenFranklin Lakes$7,000
BergenGarfield$7,000
BergenLeonia$7,000
BergenMontvale$7,000
BergenNew Milford$7,000
BergenPalisades Park$7,000
BergenWoodcliff Lake$7,000
BurlingtonBurlington Township$7,000
BurlingtonMount Holly$7,000
BurlingtonPemberton$7,000
CamdenGloucester Township$10,500
CamdenLawnside$7,000
CamdenStratford$7,000
CamdenWinslow$7,000
Cape MayLower$5,600
Cape MayMiddle$5,600
Cape MayNorth Wildwood$2,100
Cape MayWildwood$2,800
Cape MayWildwood Crest$2,100
EssexBloomfield$7,000
EssexEast Orange$7,000
EssexFairfield$7,000
EssexMaplewood$7,000
EssexMillburn$7,000
EssexMontclair$10,500
EssexNewark$10,500
EssexNutley$7,000
EssexOrange$7,000
GloucesterClayton$1,120
GloucesterDeptford$1,400
GloucesterEast Greenwich$2,800
GloucesterElk$2,240
GloucesterFranklin$4,200
GloucesterGlassboro$6,160
GloucesterGreenwich$1,400
GloucesterHarrison$1,400
GloucesterLogan$3,360
GloucesterMantua$6,160
GloucesterMonroe$4,200
GloucesterPaulsboro$2,800
GloucesterPitman$5,040
GloucesterWashington$8,400
GloucesterWestville$4,760
GloucesterWoodbury$6,160
GloucesterWoolrich$2,800
HudsonBayonne$7,000
HudsonGuttenberg$7,000
HudsonHarrison$7,000
HudsonHoboken$7,000
HudsonNorth Bergen$8,750
HudsonSecaucus$7,000
HunterdonClinton Town$2,800
HunterdonClinton Township$5,600
HunterdonFrenchtown$2,100
HunterdonLambertville$1,400
HunterdonLebanon$1,400
HunterdonTewksbury$2,800
HunterdonWest Amwell$2,100
MercerHamilton$7,000
MercerRobbinsville$7,000
MiddlesexCarteret$7,000
MiddlesexDunellen$7,000
MiddlesexMetuchen$7,000
MiddlesexMonroe$7,000
MiddlesexOld Bridge$7,000
MiddlesexPiscataway$7,000
MiddlesexPlainsboro$7,000
MiddlesexSouth Brunswick$7,000
MiddlesexSouth Plainfield$7,000
MonmouthBelmar$7,000
MonmouthEast Windsor$7,000
MonmouthFreehold$7,000
MonmouthHowell$7,000
MonmouthRed Bank$7,000
MorrisButler$7,000
MorrisDover$7,000
MorrisParsippany-Troy Hills$7,000
OceanBay Head$7,000
OceanLakewood$10,500
OceanOcean Gate$7,000
OceanStafford$7,000
PassaicBloomingdale$7,000
PassaicLittle Falls$7,000
PassaicPassaic$10,500
PassaicPaterson$10,500
PassaicProspect Park$7,000
PassaicWest Milford$7,000
SomersetBedminster$2,800
SomersetBranchburg$2,100
SomersetBridgewater$2,100
SomersetFar Hills$3,500
SomersetFranklin$1,680
SomersetGreen Brook$3,500
SomersetHillsborough$3,500
SomersetManville$3,360
SomersetMontgomery$3,080
SomersetNorth Plainfield$3,080
SomersetPeapack Gladstone$4,200
SomersetRaritan$2,100
SomersetSomerset County Sheriff$2,100
SomersetSomerville$3,500
SomersetWarren$3,500
SomersetWatchung$2,100
SussexFranklin$7,000
SussexHamburg$7,000
SussexHopatcong$7,000
SussexSparta$7,000
UnionCranford$7,000
UnionFanwood$7,000
UnionPlainfield$7,000
UnionRoselle Park$7,000

 

The number of fatal crashes on New Jersey roads is lower than all of 2024, with 499 crashes and 530 fatalities so far in 2025. In 2024, 647 fatal crashes resulted in 684 fatalities. Director of the New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety Michael J. Rizol Jr. said it won't take much to change that.

"We are approaching a dangerous time of year when we see an increase in impaired driving. We urge everyone to make a plan to get home safely and never drive under the influence of alcohol or other substances," Rizol said.

In the 2024 campaign, 130 agencies participated, resulting in 590 impaired driving arrests, 2,948 speeding summonses, and 1,038 seat belt summonses.

ALSO READ: New leadership coming to NJ State police

NJ will launch its first statewide Goal Zero initiative on Nov. 26 (Holmdel Police Officer Matt Menosky)
‘Goal Zero’ enforcement may have helped reduce deadly crashes

One possible explanation for the reduction in fatalities is increased participation in high-visibility enforcement details as part of the Goal Zero initiative.  Spearheaded by Holmdel police officer Matt Menosky, law enforcement agencies in Monmouth and Ocean counties have increased their presence the last Thursday of every month looking for behaviors like distracted driving that create a greater chance of a crash.

The outcome resulted in a drop in fatal crashes in the county from 39 in 2024 to 15 in 2025, a 61% decrease, and 24 lives saved.

The New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police took the plan statewide in November with high-profile enforcement during "Blackout Wednesday" at the start of the Thanksgiving holiday. It will likely lead to more initiative in 2026.

