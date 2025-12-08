🚨NJ has launched its annual “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” crackdown

🚨125 police agencies are funded to ramp up DWI patrols & checkpoints

🚨The number of fatalities on NJ roads has decreased in 2025

New Jersey's annual "Drive sober or get pulled over" campaign is underway.

The 125 agencies will share a $703,500 grant from the Division of Highway Traffic Safety to cover patrols and checkpoints through New Year's Day, targeting drivers who are impaired behind the wheel. Bay Head, Camden, Lakewood, Montclair, Newark, Passaic and Paterson top the list of grants with each department receiving $10,500. Most departments receive anywhere between $1,400 and $7,000.

Police departments participating in program

County Department Grant Atlantic Absecon $4,200 Atlantic Atlantic City $8,750 Atlantic Atlantic County Sheriff $2,100 Atlantic Brigantine $2,800 Atlantic Egg Harbor City $1,400 Atlantic Galloway $8,750 Atlantic Hamilton $8,750 Atlantic Hammonton $2,800 Atlantic Mullica $5,600 Atlantic Pleasantville $2,800 Atlantic Ventnor $2,800 Bergen Cliffside Park $7,000 Bergen Fair Lawn $7,000 Bergen Fairview $7,000 Bergen Franklin Lakes $7,000 Bergen Garfield $7,000 Bergen Leonia $7,000 Bergen Montvale $7,000 Bergen New Milford $7,000 Bergen Palisades Park $7,000 Bergen Woodcliff Lake $7,000 Burlington Burlington Township $7,000 Burlington Mount Holly $7,000 Burlington Pemberton $7,000 Camden Gloucester Township $10,500 Camden Lawnside $7,000 Camden Stratford $7,000 Camden Winslow $7,000 Cape May Lower $5,600 Cape May Middle $5,600 Cape May North Wildwood $2,100 Cape May Wildwood $2,800 Cape May Wildwood Crest $2,100 Essex Bloomfield $7,000 Essex East Orange $7,000 Essex Fairfield $7,000 Essex Maplewood $7,000 Essex Millburn $7,000 Essex Montclair $10,500 Essex Newark $10,500 Essex Nutley $7,000 Essex Orange $7,000 Gloucester Clayton $1,120 Gloucester Deptford $1,400 Gloucester East Greenwich $2,800 Gloucester Elk $2,240 Gloucester Franklin $4,200 Gloucester Glassboro $6,160 Gloucester Greenwich $1,400 Gloucester Harrison $1,400 Gloucester Logan $3,360 Gloucester Mantua $6,160 Gloucester Monroe $4,200 Gloucester Paulsboro $2,800 Gloucester Pitman $5,040 Gloucester Washington $8,400 Gloucester Westville $4,760 Gloucester Woodbury $6,160 Gloucester Woolrich $2,800 Hudson Bayonne $7,000 Hudson Guttenberg $7,000 Hudson Harrison $7,000 Hudson Hoboken $7,000 Hudson North Bergen $8,750 Hudson Secaucus $7,000 Hunterdon Clinton Town $2,800 Hunterdon Clinton Township $5,600 Hunterdon Frenchtown $2,100 Hunterdon Lambertville $1,400 Hunterdon Lebanon $1,400 Hunterdon Tewksbury $2,800 Hunterdon West Amwell $2,100 Mercer Hamilton $7,000 Mercer Robbinsville $7,000 Middlesex Carteret $7,000 Middlesex Dunellen $7,000 Middlesex Metuchen $7,000 Middlesex Monroe $7,000 Middlesex Old Bridge $7,000 Middlesex Piscataway $7,000 Middlesex Plainsboro $7,000 Middlesex South Brunswick $7,000 Middlesex South Plainfield $7,000 Monmouth Belmar $7,000 Monmouth East Windsor $7,000 Monmouth Freehold $7,000 Monmouth Howell $7,000 Monmouth Red Bank $7,000 Morris Butler $7,000 Morris Dover $7,000 Morris Parsippany-Troy Hills $7,000 Ocean Bay Head $7,000 Ocean Lakewood $10,500 Ocean Ocean Gate $7,000 Ocean Stafford $7,000 Passaic Bloomingdale $7,000 Passaic Little Falls $7,000 Passaic Passaic $10,500 Passaic Paterson $10,500 Passaic Prospect Park $7,000 Passaic West Milford $7,000 Somerset Bedminster $2,800 Somerset Branchburg $2,100 Somerset Bridgewater $2,100 Somerset Far Hills $3,500 Somerset Franklin $1,680 Somerset Green Brook $3,500 Somerset Hillsborough $3,500 Somerset Manville $3,360 Somerset Montgomery $3,080 Somerset North Plainfield $3,080 Somerset Peapack Gladstone $4,200 Somerset Raritan $2,100 Somerset Somerset County Sheriff $2,100 Somerset Somerville $3,500 Somerset Warren $3,500 Somerset Watchung $2,100 Sussex Franklin $7,000 Sussex Hamburg $7,000 Sussex Hopatcong $7,000 Sussex Sparta $7,000 Union Cranford $7,000 Union Fanwood $7,000 Union Plainfield $7,000 Union Roselle Park $7,000

The number of fatal crashes on New Jersey roads is lower than all of 2024, with 499 crashes and 530 fatalities so far in 2025. In 2024, 647 fatal crashes resulted in 684 fatalities. Director of the New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety Michael J. Rizol Jr. said it won't take much to change that.

"We are approaching a dangerous time of year when we see an increase in impaired driving. We urge everyone to make a plan to get home safely and never drive under the influence of alcohol or other substances," Rizol said.

In the 2024 campaign, 130 agencies participated, resulting in 590 impaired driving arrests, 2,948 speeding summonses, and 1,038 seat belt summonses.

NJ will launch its first statewide Goal Zero initiative on Nov. 26

‘Goal Zero’ enforcement may have helped reduce deadly crashes

One possible explanation for the reduction in fatalities is increased participation in high-visibility enforcement details as part of the Goal Zero initiative. Spearheaded by Holmdel police officer Matt Menosky, law enforcement agencies in Monmouth and Ocean counties have increased their presence the last Thursday of every month looking for behaviors like distracted driving that create a greater chance of a crash.

The outcome resulted in a drop in fatal crashes in the county from 39 in 2024 to 15 in 2025, a 61% decrease, and 24 lives saved.

The New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police took the plan statewide in November with high-profile enforcement during "Blackout Wednesday" at the start of the Thanksgiving holiday. It will likely lead to more initiative in 2026.

