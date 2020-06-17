Drive ‘n Drag hits NJ and it’s got nothing to do with car racing

It’s safe to say after months of shut down people in New Jersey are starved for entertainment. First we learned of popup drive-in movies which are now operating. Then we heard of concerts where people watch from their cars. Garth Brooks and other artists are doing these. Then we learned comics are even trying live comedy in a drive-in movie setting with people flashing headlights instead of laughing. Jim Gaffigan is on board.

So just when we started accepting that maybe this could work in some sort of dystopian way, now comes a whole other entertainment idea.

Drive ‘N Drag.

Imagine a drive-in movie setup in a huge parking lot at a mall and the show is three days of concerts by drag queens. That’s exactly what’s happening July 17, 18 and 19 at the parking lot of Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus.

Apparently RuPaul (trust me, zero relation to Ron Paul) has some competition reality program on VH-1 called RuPaul’s Drag Race. Performers at this outdoor drag show are contestants from that competition. Do these names ring a bell?

According to NJ.com performers will include Monet X’Change, Acid Betty, Violet Chachki, Kim Chi, Vanessa Vanjie, Gigi Goode, Asia O’Hara, Plastique Tiara, Yvie Oddly and Aquaria just to name a few.

No, I didn’t recognize them either. Maybe this Plastique runway compilation will help.

So if this is your cup of tea, there will be several shows running those days from noon until 11pm at a price of $50 per car for two people. Extra people per car $10 each. You can get tickets at vossevents.com.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.