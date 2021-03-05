Drive-in laser show coming to Six Flags Great Adventure

Six Flags Great Adventure has announced a pretty cool new event: the Six Flags Rockin’ Drive-In Laser Light Spectacular. It’s a limited run engagement, running March 18-21, coinciding with the opening of the Wild Safari on the 20th. The main theme park opens a week later on the 27th. So, what is the Laser Light Spectacular? The park describes it as “a full spectrum of eye-popping laser lights and special effects set to a rocking soundtrack of today’s greatest hits—all enjoyed from the comfort and safety of their cars.”

There will be two, thirty minute shows each night, one at 7:30 pm and one at 9:30 pm. The cost is $14.99 per person ($9.99 for members and season pass holders). According to the park, the event will take place in the theme park parking lot and guests should enter through the main entrance on Rt. 537 West. Snacks and beverages, as well as glow merchandise, will be available during the show.

In a release, the park announced that reservations are required and capacity will be limited. Admission tickets will be available on a first come, first served basis and will be sold per person for each show. Event-specific tickets as well as 2021 Season Passes and Memberships are available for purchase at sixflags.com/greatadventure. Current Members and Season Pass holders can make reservations by clicking here. Ticket sales will not be available at the gate.

Vehicles will park every other space to maintain social distancing. Event requirements include use of masks to purchase food or merchandise and if windows are down, and occupants of a participating vehicle cannot leave their vehicle except for emergency purposes or to use the portable restrooms. These rules and a full list of safety requirements for the event will be available on the park’s website.

As part of Six Flags’ comprehensive safety procedures, all employees are required to wear masks and are temperature checked and heath screened each day.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.