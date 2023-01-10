Dream of driving the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile? You’re in luck

If you ever wished you were an Oscar Mayer weiner, I can't help you there. But if you wish to be a "hotdogger," one of those people who drives around in the giant phallic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile all day promoting the brand, then I have news. This could be your lucky day.

They're hiring.

It's a one-year fellowship and they're looking to find 12 full-time drivers. The pay is said to be competitive, and there's got to be some kind of all-the-weiners-you-can-eat perk, right?

The job entails traveling around the country for a year in the famous hot dog-shaped rig, meeting fans and logging 200,000 miles in 12 months. You would document your journey on social media, further promoting the brand.

So what’s it take?

The company is searching for recent college graduates with a degree in public relations, marketing, journalism, advertising or communications. Journalism? I wonder if Woodward and Bernstein started out this way. And imagine after all your hopes and dreams your first job out of college is to ride around in a giant wiener. What parent wouldn't be proud, right? Those student loans, so well worth it.

You might not guess this but they say the competition for these jobs is fierce. That each year only one percent of the applicants actually get the job.

You can apply online by Jan. 31.

