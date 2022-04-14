NORTHFIELD — For the second time in three weeks, a raccoon has been confirmed for rabies in the city.

The positive reading was recorded on April 13, representing Atlantic County's sixth case of rabies this year.

According to the county, a raccoon was found staggering and panting on the bike path at Wabash Avenue and Tilton Road on April 7. The raccoon was collected and sent to the state lab for testing.

The county's other rabies cases involve three skunks found in Egg Harbor Township and a fox collected from Hamilton Township.

According to the New Jersey Department of Health, this year through March there have been 36 confirmed cases of rabies — 26 involved raccoons. The total for all of 2021 was 152.

Public health officials advise against approaching animals that appear to be behaving strangely. If you're bitten by an animal, wash the wound immediately and seek medical attention.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

