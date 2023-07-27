NJ man accused of hitting another man with rock, killing him near railroad tracks
A 34-year-old Dover man has been accused in the death of a homeless man who was found on local railroad tracks.
Wilfredo Cabrera-Masariegos was charged with second-degree manslaughter, third-degree possession of a weapon and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
Just before 2 a.m. Wednesday, Dover police officers responded to the tracks near West Clinton Street, where they found Rene Rivera Hernandez.
The 47-year-old man had suffered blunt force trauma to the head.
Prosecutors said it appeared that Cabrera-Masariegos struck the victim with a rock and then left.
He was taken to the Morris County jail, pending a detention hearing.
