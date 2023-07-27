🔶 NJ resident accused in Morris County killing

🔶 A person was found dead on railroad tracks in Dover

🔶 Man is accused of hitting victim in the head with a rock

A 34-year-old Dover man has been accused in the death of a homeless man who was found on local railroad tracks.

Wilfredo Cabrera-Masariegos was charged with second-degree manslaughter, third-degree possession of a weapon and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Also read: Morristown man gets 18 years for killing man with brick

Morris County court house (Morris County Prosecutor's Office via Facebook) loading...

Just before 2 a.m. Wednesday, Dover police officers responded to the tracks near West Clinton Street, where they found Rene Rivera Hernandez.

The 47-year-old man had suffered blunt force trauma to the head.

Prosecutors said it appeared that Cabrera-Masariegos struck the victim with a rock and then left.

He was taken to the Morris County jail, pending a detention hearing.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: Do you know these 50 famous acronyms? This list from Stacker features a collection of the most common acronyms and their meanings. Popular abbreviations include establishments like ACLU, YMCA, ad the AARP.

Most popular grocery stores in America The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls.