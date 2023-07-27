NJ man accused of hitting another man with rock, killing him near railroad tracks

NJ man accused of hitting another man with rock, killing him near railroad tracks

Dover homicide (Morris County Prosecutor's Office, Google Maps)

🔶 NJ resident accused in Morris County killing

🔶 A person was found dead on railroad tracks in Dover

🔶 Man is accused of hitting victim in the head with a rock

A 34-year-old Dover man has been accused in the death of a homeless man who was found on local railroad tracks.

Wilfredo Cabrera-Masariegos was charged with second-degree manslaughter, third-degree possession of a weapon and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Also read: Morristown man gets 18 years for killing man with brick

(Morris County Prosecutor's Office via Facebook)
loading...

Just before 2 a.m. Wednesday, Dover police officers responded to the tracks near West Clinton Street, where they found Rene Rivera Hernandez.

The 47-year-old man had suffered blunt force trauma to the head.

Prosecutors said it appeared that Cabrera-Masariegos struck the victim with a rock and then left.

He was taken to the Morris County jail, pending a detention hearing.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: Do you know these 50 famous acronyms?

This list from Stacker features a collection of the most common acronyms and their meanings. Popular abbreviations include establishments like ACLU, YMCA, ad the AARP.

Most popular grocery stores in America

The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls.

NJ county fairs are back! Check out the 2023 summer schedule

A current list of county fairs happening across the Garden State for 2023. From rides, food, animals, and hot air balloons, each county fair has something unique to offer.

(Fairs are listed in geographical order from South NJ to North NJ)
Filed Under: Crime, Dover, Morris County
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM