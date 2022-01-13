DoorDash steps in to help ease NJ’s Girl Scout Cookie craving

Girl Scout Cookie Season is officially upon us. It's that beautiful time of year when New Jerseyans of all beliefs, shapes, and sizes, come together as one gluttonous entity that has an astonishing lack of willpower.

People once at odds over their opinion of Gov. Murphy's handling of the pandemic now protest in unison over the size of the Girl Scout Cookie boxes getting smaller and smaller every year.

After all, what better way to comb through the language of another NJ mask mandate or emergency declaration than with Tagalong crumbs filling up the crevices of your keyboard?

The most Girl Scout Cookie boxes I've ever held at one time / Instagram

COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the Girl Scout Cookies delivery process, making it harder to get your hands on a box or seven. In 2020, Girl Scouts officials suspended door-to-door sales and in-person cookie booths to curb the spread of the virus.

In 2021, they fared a bit better by leaning into online sales and a new method called a "virtual cookie booth," but sales still did not reach levels they once did.

Since we're still not out of the woods with COVID-19 but still demand our cookies, tech giant and food delivery service DoorDash has stepped up to make selling and obtaining these cookies as easy as possible.

In a statement, Doordash says,

Purchasing Girl Scout Cookies has never been easier. A new national collaboration with DoorDash, the on-demand delivery platform, ensures girls remain at the center of innovation as they offer consumers the option to order cookies on-demand. GSUSA and DoorDash are making it possible for consumers in participating markets nationwide who don’t already know a Girl Scout to purchase cookies for on-demand delivery or for pickup at a nearby booth. As part of the entrepreneurial experience, local Girl Scouts will track and fulfill orders, manage inventory, and more, while partnering with DoorDash’s technology and team. In select areas, consumers can order Girl Scout Cookies in January for pickup or delivery on DoorDash.com or the DoorDash app, with expanded on-demand delivery beginning in February. As always, all proceeds benefit Girl Scout troops and the local councils, powering amazing experiences for girls and facilitation of the Girl Scout Leadership Experience.

This is a game-changer, folks. And another example of new ideas that should stick around after the pandemic is over.

In other news, the Girl Scouts have unveiled a new cookie to this year's roster. Introducing Adverturefuls, described as indulgent brownie-inspired cookies topped with caramel flavored crème with a hint of salt. This season can't get underway soon enough.

