Don’t miss the Monmouth County, NJ Fall Craft Show
There’s no shortage of things to do in the fall in New Jersey; after you put away the jack-o-lanterns and before you prep the Thanksgiving turkey, enjoy some of the fall festivals, like the Fall Craft Show being hosted by the Monmouth County Park System.
The festival will be held at the Fort Monmouth Recreation Center in Tinton Falls on Sat., Nov. 12, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Candles, Country Home Décor, Dog Collars & Treats, Doll Clothes, Greeting Cards, Hand-painted Glassware, Holiday Ornaments & Decorations, Jewelry, Nautical Items, Needlework, Paintings & Prints, Pottery & Ceramics, Sea Glass Art, Teddy Bears & Gnomes, Wooden Pens, Wreaths, and much more!
Get a jump start on your holiday shopping during this craft show featuring hand-made items. Admission and parking are free.
If you live in the southern part of the state, a week earlier the Cape May Fall Indoor Crafts & Collectibles Show will be held at the Cape May Convention Hall.
If you’d prefer some libations while you browse local crafts, then the Jersey Girl Brewing Company’s “Holiday Crafts and Drafts” show on Nov. 12 at the brewery in Hackettstown.
If you prefer your crafting to benefit schools, there’s the Kingsway Holiday Craft Show at Kingsway Regional High School in Woolwich on Nov. 5 or the Kids Craft and Holiday Flea Market, also on Nov. 5 at Rancocas Woods Events in Mt. Laurel.
If you’re looking for more fairs or events of any kind in the Garden State, may I suggest the website New Jersey Isn’t Boring.
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.
You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.