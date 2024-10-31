⚫ A 36-inch water main break is interrupting service in 3 towns

⚫ Even when boiled, the water should not be consumed

⚫ Repairs could take days

New Jersey American Water customers in three Somerset County municipalities remain under a boil water advisory from a water main break on Wednesday.

Full repair and restoration could take several days.

The interruption affects customers in Bridgewater, Raritan Borough, and Somerville. It's the result of a loss of pressure from a 36-inch break on Route 206 in Somerville, according to New Jersey American Water.

The utility immediately advised customers at around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to bring tap water to a rolling boil before using water from the tap, and encouraged customers to use bottled water for drinking and actions such as busing teeth, washing dishes, preparing foods and mixing baby formula.

The utility said the water is OK for bathing.

New Jersey American Water updated residents on Wednesday evening to let them know that "the water main break has been isolated," and that water service and pressure have been restored to the system. Still, the advisory remains in place until further notice.

Any updates on the progress will be updated at this site, the utility said.

In its latest update, the utility said that Route 206 had been cleared of water and debris from the break. A northbound lane was still closed at the time of the update.

"Our crews will work continuously to repair the main, but due to the size and complexity of the break, we expect repairs and restoration to take several days," the utility said. "We will provide another update on Thursday."

