Dog parks are the new playgrounds of the 2020’s in NJ

On a recent Saturday afternoon drive on a fairly rural road, there was a traffic jam in front of the Swedes Run Dog Park in Moorestown, NJ. We wondered what all the activity was. It was just a few dozen dog lovers getting their pooches acquainted with the other dogs.

Dennis Malloy photo Dennis Malloy photo loading...

Ask any dog lover that treats their pooch like their kid knows where the best dog park is near them and they'll rattle off at least a few.

If you are tired of the park you take your dog to, or you want to find the one nearest you, there is no shortage of resources to help guide you to the best choice for you and your pooch. One of the best is BringFido.com. They list dog parks from north to south pretty comprehensively. According to the site PoochAndHarmony.com, these are the 10 best dog parks in the state.

It's become a weekend destination for a lot of dog owners to find a new dog park in a new part of the state or county and make a day of it. If you're looking for dog-friendly restaurants, especially at the shore, there is an extensive list of beach bars on BringFido that welcome your pooch. They'll also show you where are the best places to share other activities with your dog.

Not everybody is as in love with your dog as you are, so keep that in mind when you travel with sparky.

Photo by Sofia Shultz on Unsplash Photo by Sofia Shultz on Unsplash loading...

It seems that young couples who don't have kids or haven't had kids yet satisfy their nesting and nurturing urges with a pet, most often a dog. They may go pure-bred or rescue and don't think that's not a topic of gossip at the dog park. Pet parents are just as chatty about their pooches as parents are with kids.

Also, the empty nesters are filling their nurturing nature with a four-legged friend as well.

In case you didn't agree with the other top ten list of dog parks, you can check this one out. With the warm weather about to pop, take a ride and take Fido for a romp with his/her new friends.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now: