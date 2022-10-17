Dog on flight from Puerto Rico to NJ went missing for a month

NEWARK — A 6-year-old foster dog named Sukie, who ran away from her crate at Newark Liberty International Airport after arriving in New Jersey from a shelter in Puerto Rico, has been found after going missing for a month.

According to Amigos de los Animales Puerto Rico, Sukie was found early Monday morning thanks to volunteers who helped post flyers and give out food.

The tracker had been putting out hot dogs inside the track to help lure Sukie back, they said.

On Sept. 15, the light brown Labrador Retriever mix arrived at Newark on a flight from a shelter outside San Juan. She escaped from her crate when an airline employee removed it from the plane, officials said.

Volunteers said they were frantic because the nights were getting very cold and Sukie ran off the plane into the woods nearby. They put out an SOS to save Sukie’s life on Facebook.

“She is so sweet and scared and would NEVER bite. Just talk to her if you see her and let us know if you have seen her. PLEASE!! DO NOT CHASE,” the group's Facebook page said.

Sukie was missing for more than a month before she was found around 3 a.m. Monday.

The dog appeared pretty shaken up, and very thin. But she will be receiving medical attention, then she’ll go with her foster mom to upstate New York and stay there until she’s ready for adoption.

