Is guy with the camera a jerk … or is Toms River cop wrong?

We were sent an email and video by a guy who claims to be a former NJ municipal police officer. He said he left due to the corruption, misconduct and extortion he saw in his department every day. The email is unsigned other than "PSNJ Ironbound Media". In the video he claims to be there doing a news story about a lack of information being released to the public. We should all have a healthy suspicion of government and law enforcement. We also need to have a healthy respect and trust in both institutions.

But that trust and respect needs to be earned and kept. We need people to be watchdogs. Too many people are making a very comfortable living keeping the status quo. Who are the people who are watching those in charge. You tell me, if you think this guy is being a jerk or he is protecting the rest of us from losing our rights.

