Does Governor Murphy hate South Jersey?

Two questions: Why is the AC NJ Transit line still closed? And why is the Governor not offering answers and details?

That's from my conversation with two Democratic members of the Assembly, Vince Mazzeo and John Armato. They are upset about the lack of transparency with the administration as much as the fact that the line is still down. Even the answers they have gotten, blaming the feds for the delay, don't add up.

When I asked them why they think this is happening, the answer didn't surprise me as a guy who grew up in Cherry Hill. South Jersey gets the short end of the stick when it comes to Trenton politics. When I was a kid there was even a movement to split the state into two states, North and South.

I will stay in touch with these two legislators and keep you updated on the progress of reopening an important transit line. In the meantime, quick question for ya:

