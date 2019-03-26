The legislature in NJ made a real effort to "sanitize" suicide talking about dignity and self determination.

Of course they left out some key issues from the discussion and the bill like not having a doctor present when taking a lethal dose of drugs. Like the study that Eric Scott wrote about today showing nearly 1 in 5 suicide patients suffering terribly at then end.

We have a suicide epidemic in America and in New Jersey. We already have a highly successful and important end-of-life support group called hospice. Putting doctors in a position to prey on a dying patient in their worst moment acting as if this is simply a clean and easy choice is dishonest and dangerous.

Looking forward to the conversation on Facebook LIVE.

