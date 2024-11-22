Do your kids go to one of these top 25 middle schools in NJ?

U.S. News & World Report is launching its annual New Jersey public school rankings.

Recently, Dino Flammia wrote about their top 15 elementary schools. Any parent who works hard and pays taxes would love to see their kid's school on one of these lists.

I wasn’t surprised to see in Dino’s article that J.V.B. Wicoff Elementary School in Plainsboro came in at number 11.

I used to live there more than a decade ago, and my older kids spent a few years there. It is absolutely amazing, with caring teachers, an involved principal, and creative teaching during their time there.

Now, U.S. News & World Report has shared the top middle schools in the Garden State.

Middle school can be some of the toughest in a young person‘s life. Certainly, some of the most emotional. If your child is lucky enough to have a solid school system surrounding them and supporting them, you should feel fortunate.

The full NJ rankings are online — while the top 25 NJ middle schools are here:

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

