Do you work for one of these top NJ workplaces?

After 15 months like we were hit with and so much job loss, I suppose even maintaining employment would have most people in New Jersey counting their blessings. Imagine if you held onto a job, or got a new one, at one of the top places in the Garden State to work.

Energage is an employee engagement platform that helps companies recruit and, maybe more important these days, retain good people. They reached out to Jersey businesses that had at least 50 employees and surveyed those workers on their satisfaction level.

“You don’t get on this list by accident,” Energage’s Bob Helbig told nj.com. “We give credit to every company that asks their employees, ‘How are we doing?’ and is open to that feedback. The really good companies — that’s how they operate. They’re willing to hear the criticism because that’s the only way you can improve. Otherwise, you’re just operating in a vacuum, and you don’t know what’s wrong until it’s too late.”

According to the results of their 24 question survey these are among the best workplaces in Jersey.

Staffing Alternatives in North Brunswick

Primary Financial in Edison

LS Technologies LLC in Atlantic City

All American Ford in Old Bridge

Slalom (no specific NJ location)

Senior Helpers Bergen County in Paramus

RegentAtlantic Capital LLC in Morristown

DPR Construction in Edison

Fire and Safety Services LTD in South Plainfield

DLA LLC in Fairfield

Madison Trust in Montvale

Resources Real Estate in Shrewsbury

Institute of Management Accountants in Montvale

Panda Restaurant Group (11 NJ locations)

DOWC in Ringwood

PB Roofing in Elmwood Park

Princeton Child Development Institute in East Windsor

KPM Exceptional LLC in landing

Everything Benefits in New Providence

InspiriTec Inc. in Newark

Visiting Angels in Marmora

Horizon Pest Control in Midland Park

Certified Financial Service in Paramus

Savvas Learning Company in Paramus

Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC in Bloomfield

Otterstedt Insurance Agency Inc (7 NJ locations)

Discovery Data in Eatontown

AvePoint in Jersey City

Viking Pest Control in Liberty Corner

Merola Tile in Manalapan

Eastern Christian School (4 NJ locations)

CMC Food LLC (3 NJ locations)

Visual Lease in Woodbridge

All American Subaru in Old Bridge

Health Recovery Solutions in Hoboken

A3 Technology Inc in Egg Harbor City

Woodmont Properties LLC (10 NJ locations)

Capitol Lightning (3 NJ locations)

Iris Software Inc In Edison

Sunovian Pharmaceuticals Inc in Fort Lee

PLM Trailer Leasing Inc in Newark

Collabera in Basking Ridge

Advanced Digital Data Inc in Flanders

Navicore Solutions in Manalapan

Marketsmith Inc in Cedar Knolls

