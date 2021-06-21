Do you work for one of these top NJ workplaces?
After 15 months like we were hit with and so much job loss, I suppose even maintaining employment would have most people in New Jersey counting their blessings. Imagine if you held onto a job, or got a new one, at one of the top places in the Garden State to work.
Energage is an employee engagement platform that helps companies recruit and, maybe more important these days, retain good people. They reached out to Jersey businesses that had at least 50 employees and surveyed those workers on their satisfaction level.
“You don’t get on this list by accident,” Energage’s Bob Helbig told nj.com. “We give credit to every company that asks their employees, ‘How are we doing?’ and is open to that feedback. The really good companies — that’s how they operate. They’re willing to hear the criticism because that’s the only way you can improve. Otherwise, you’re just operating in a vacuum, and you don’t know what’s wrong until it’s too late.”
According to the results of their 24 question survey these are among the best workplaces in Jersey.
Staffing Alternatives in North Brunswick
Primary Financial in Edison
LS Technologies LLC in Atlantic City
All American Ford in Old Bridge
Slalom (no specific NJ location)
Senior Helpers Bergen County in Paramus
RegentAtlantic Capital LLC in Morristown
DPR Construction in Edison
Fire and Safety Services LTD in South Plainfield
DLA LLC in Fairfield
Madison Trust in Montvale
Resources Real Estate in Shrewsbury
Institute of Management Accountants in Montvale
Panda Restaurant Group (11 NJ locations)
DOWC in Ringwood
PB Roofing in Elmwood Park
Princeton Child Development Institute in East Windsor
KPM Exceptional LLC in landing
Everything Benefits in New Providence
InspiriTec Inc. in Newark
Visiting Angels in Marmora
Horizon Pest Control in Midland Park
Certified Financial Service in Paramus
Savvas Learning Company in Paramus
Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC in Bloomfield
Otterstedt Insurance Agency Inc (7 NJ locations)
Discovery Data in Eatontown
AvePoint in Jersey City
Viking Pest Control in Liberty Corner
Merola Tile in Manalapan
Eastern Christian School (4 NJ locations)
CMC Food LLC (3 NJ locations)
Visual Lease in Woodbridge
All American Subaru in Old Bridge
Health Recovery Solutions in Hoboken
A3 Technology Inc in Egg Harbor City
Woodmont Properties LLC (10 NJ locations)
Capitol Lightning (3 NJ locations)
Iris Software Inc In Edison
Sunovian Pharmaceuticals Inc in Fort Lee
PLM Trailer Leasing Inc in Newark
Collabera in Basking Ridge
Advanced Digital Data Inc in Flanders
Navicore Solutions in Manalapan
Marketsmith Inc in Cedar Knolls
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.