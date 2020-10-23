Do you still get the newspaper? — #SpeakingPodcast

Remember the newspaper? So do I. I remember my Dad buying a half dozen newspapers on Sunday mornings and parking himself in our family room to go through the entire stack. Sounded very old school when Jay Black and I explained the routines to our podcast co-host Jessica Gibson.

We also ventured into the realm of gaming, not what your kids are doing today, but the games that stared it all in the 80’s. Atari, Intellivision…remember those? I do. You will love Jay’s take as well.

Of course as it typically does, the conversation turned serous toward the end and both Jessica and I agreed that we’re not taking the new vaccine…Jay is all in. How about you?

