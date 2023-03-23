Do you have a guardian angel?

We had a conversation on air this week about whether or not you've ever lost your kid in a public place. Calls were lined up all morning to jump in on the conversation which started with a comment about leashes on kids.

I mentioned that I have a huge problem with treating a child like a dog. That said, I understood the calls from parents who have taken multiple kids into crowded areas and wanted to have a physical connection to ensure they wouldn't stray. Still, that was never a solution for us.

China Daily Life Getty Images loading...

Although there were times that we have to pick them up or hold their hands extra tight in order to make it through a crowded scene.

One story that jumped out this week was from our friend Elizabeth from Morristown. She recapped taking her four kids to the Statue of Liberty on a bright, sunny day.

As we have seen in NJ, wait a few minutes and the weather can turn on a dime. Suddenly a storm rolled in and a downpour ensued. Elizabeth and the crowd ran to take shelter and she realized her son was missing.

After a couple of minutes of pain, torment, and disbelief, out of the rain stood a woman holding her son's hand telling her everything was ok. She grabbed her son and as she looked up to acknowledge the woman, she was gone.

Guardian angel? Selfless stranger? Have you ever been saved or witnessed a situation that had you thinking this was something more than a helpful stranger? Hit me up on the free NJ 101.5 app and share your story!

