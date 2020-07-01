Do you believe in aliens?

That was the question I posed to my co-hosts Jessica Gibson and Jay Black on the latest episode of our #SpeakingPodcast. You might be surprised by the answers. Jay of course brought the conversation back to his opposition to Donald Trump, but have to say his answer was pretty funny.

I suspect Jessica is on the fence with the whole alien thing. I mentioned that after a caller suggested I watch “The Fourth Kind” I thought I would be more convinced. If you haven’t seen the movie, and you want my advice…skip it. Slightly disturbing and not the "based on reality” show I thought it was going to be. That said we left the episode with homework. All of us are going to watch “Bob Lazar: Area 51 and Flying Saucers” to see if that moves the needle on believing in aliens.

Of course in typical podcast format we discussed my lack of a haircut and how dangerously close to a family intervention I’m coming…plus great ideas for the perfect margarita. After all, the Holiday weekend is coming!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.