I recently got a new refrigerator after 15 years of living with the one that came with the house when I bought it. Pretty much from day one, my kids and other relatives started putting pictures on it. I would get magnets from places people visited and people would print out pictures of a family gathering or trip and they just started accumulating.

My favorites were the calendar magnets from local realtors or small businesses. My favorite is from "Popie's Vapor Lounge" in Marlton and Washington Twp. It's a pretty big one and I can get the corners of four pics in each of the corners of the magnet with plenty of holding power.

A survey done in 2013 states that about 87% of Americans have magnets on their fridge. Social media was already here, but maybe not to the degree it is now, so I wonder if that number still holds up.

My fridge is my social media. Anyone that comes into my house immediately starts to ask questions about the pictures on there. It's a small house, so you kinda get pushed right up to it when you walk in. There are pictures of my kids in various stages of growing up and a couple of vintage photos of my parents on the beach in AC when they were dating. More than other countries I do think that our refrigerators do tell the stories of our lives.

The stainless-steel façade is so nice and clean that I'd hate to muck it up with a bunch of magnets. Since I don't plaster my life on social media, not that there's anything wrong with that if you do, I guess the only people that get to see my life in pictures are the people I know well enough to have in my house. How weird is that?!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis's own.