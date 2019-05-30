‘Distraught’ Edison student pinned cop with her car, police say

EDISON — A resource officer was seriously injured when he was struck by a "distraught" student in the parking lot of J.P. Stevens High School on Thursday morning, according to Edison Police.

A 18-year-old female student had left the building and got into her car, with the officer following her to stop her from leaving school property, according to police.

The woman backed her car into the officer and pinned him against another car before exiting the parking lot, according to police. The woman was taken into custody several blocks away on Inman Avenue.

Initial information from police didn't include the identities of either the student or the officer except to say he is 42 years old and a 16-year veteran of the department. New Jersey 101.5 is contacting police to seek more information.

Police said the resource officer was hospitalized and in serious condition.

The student is undergoing psychiatric evaluation to the Rutgers University’s Behavioral Health Care facility in Piscataway, police said. They have charged her with aggravated assault, obstruction and eluding arrest.

The NJ State PBA in a message on its Twitter account requested prayers for the injured officer, who is an Edison police officer, and praised his "tremendous valor" for his actions during the incident.

