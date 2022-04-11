Disney Family Member Comes Out Publicly as Transgender, Family Pledges Support to Human Rights Campaign

Charlee Corra — a member of the Disney family and a great-grandchild of the co-founder of Walt Disney Co. — publicly came out as transgender, and their family pledged support to the Human Rights Campaign.

Corra, the 30-year-old son of Roy P. and Sheri Disney, appeared at last month's Human Rights Campaign Dinner, according to Variety. At the time they pledged to match donations upwards of $250,000 to the organization.

"As members of the Disney family, standing up for equality has always been what we do," they said at the event.

The Disney family later decided to raise the size of their donation to $500,000, according to the Los Angeles Times.

They stressed their dedication to the LGBTQ+ community, and Roy spoke about their personal connection in a statement. "Equality matters deeply to us," he said. "Especially because our child, Charlee, is transgender and a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community."

The LA Times noted that Corra came out as trans to the family four years ago. The HRC dinner was something of a public coming out.

Corra teaches biology and environmental science in high school. They spoke candidly about the passing of Florida's so-called "Don't Say Gay" law and their own limited experiences with advocacy in an interview with the LA Times.

“I feel like I don’t do very much to help,” Corra explained. “I don’t call senators or take action. I felt like I could be doing more.”

Corra added that it was hard growing up without many LGBTQ+ role modes. "I didn’t see myself reflected in anyone, and that made me feel like there was something wrong with me.”

They commented on Florida's recently passed law, which the Disney family and corporation have both come out against. Corra spoke about how it might negatively effect young members of the LGBTQ+ community living in Florida.

“[T]o put something like this law on top of that [feelings of depression and increased rates of bullying and suicide]? They can’t learn about their community and their history at school, or play sports or use the bathroom they want to use?”

Sheri told the publication that Corra identified as "a boy on the inside" from a very young age.

The Daily Mail noted that Roy's sister, Abagail Disney, voiced support for the family's donation. Abagail gushed that she was "so proud so proud so proud" of her brother and sister-in-law on Twitter.

Walt Disney Co. also pledged to donate $5 million to the HRC, according to the LA Times. However, the organization stated that it would not accept the donation unless the company publicly voiced support for the LGBTQ+ community in meaningful ways.