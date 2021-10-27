Discover why this NJ city tops national list for best coffee

There's no better cup of coffee than the first one you have in the morning, but if you have that cup in Jersey City you will be enjoying it in one of the best coffee cities in America.

So says Rent.com, which placed Jersey City at number 14 of its recently published its "Best Coffee Cities in America."

Included among the best coffee shops in Jersey City:

Modcup, with locations in the Heights, Journal Square and Harborside. Their coffee is so good it's also selling out in Korea, according to nj.com.

Modcup Google Maps

The Grind Shop in Bergen-Lafayette is known for terrific seasonal drinks and pastries, and is one of the few places in the state you can find a La Colombe draft latte on tap, according to nj.com

The Grind Shop Google Maps

Treehouse in Westside has very creative coffee drinks — try the El Jefe, which combines Mexican cola, espresso, bourbon vanilla syrup and cinnamon.

Treehouse Google Maps

Dames Coffee Espresso Bar

Dames Coffee Espresso Bar Google Maps

Froth on Franklin

Froth on Franklin Google Maps

Café Madelaine

Café Madelaine Google Maps

Café Peanut

Café Peanut Google Maps

To no one's surprise Seattle was named the best coffee city in America, followed by San Francisco, Portland, Oakland Calif and Miami Fla. New York City came in 17th and Philadelphia 21st.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

